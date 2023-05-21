Firefighter, father of 5 recovering after suffering 3-degree burns in house fire rescue attempt

A DeKalb County firefighter and father of five is recovering after an early morning house fire left him with severe burns to his body.

Frank Barker was one of three brave first responders injured in a fire at a home on Oxbow Drive earlier this month. Crews were trying to rescue a person reportedly trapped inside. It wasn’t long before they were trapped and forced to find another way out.

"They were in rescue mode of operations," friend and firefighter union representative Joshua Nowland said.

All three made it out on their own, but not without injuries. Barker saw the most severe injuries with third-degree burns to 20 percent of his body.

"All three are discharged at this time…they’re at home. Frankie’s going to require extensive care at home for the foreseeable future," Nowland said.

While his family prepares for what will undoubtedly be a long road to recovery, friends and members of his firefighter union are coming together to help ease the financial burden.

"Frank works a part-time job…he’s going to lose those funds. His wife has found herself in a full-time job right now, caring for him, so they can use all the help that they can get right now," Nowland explained.

Image 1 of 16 ▼ DeKalb County firefighter Frank Barker has a long road of recovery ahead after suffering third-degree burns during a house fire. (Supplied)

An online fundraiser for the husband and father of five children has received more than $30,000 in donations—many of them from other firefighter groups.

"Cobb County, city of Atlanta, all kinds of unions reaching out saying, ‘Hey, what can I do? How can I help?’ because they know, as well as we do, that this is going to be a long-term thing," Nowland added.

Barker’s long-term recovery plan will include multiple surgeries to reconstruct his left hand, both arms and back. While the other two firefighters are expected to return to work in the next month, Nowland said they will continue to be there for Barker and his family in any way they can.