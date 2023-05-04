3 firefighters injured by large fire in Stone Mountain

DeKalb County firefighters responded to the scene of a large residential fire at 5365 Oxbow Road in Stone Mountain early Thursday morning.

According to Capt. J. Daniels, three firefighters were injured by the fire, receiving moderate burns. It happened as the firefighters were entering the house through the front door. The firefighters were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if the house was occupied at the time of the fire.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way to the scene.