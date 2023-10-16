DeKalb County opens advance voting locations ahead of election day
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - In anticipation of a busy Election Day, DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections announced the opening of 13 advance voting locations. Organizers hope the extra time will help bring more people to the polls.
Advance voting began Monday, Oct. 16 and will conclude Nov. 3.
Here are the voting sites. The areas with asterisks* also service as dropbox locations:
Berean Christian Church
2201 Young Road
Stone Mountain
Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2051 Delano Drive NE
Atlanta
Clarkston Library
951 N. Indian Creek Drive
Clarkston
County Line–Ellenwood Library
4331 River Road
Ellenwood
DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office *
4380 Memorial Drive
Decatur
Dunwoody Library *
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Dunwoody
Emory University
1599 Clifton Road
Atlanta
Lynwood Recreation Center *
3360 Osborne Road NE
Atlanta
North DeKalb Senior Center
3393 Malone Drive
Chamblee
The Gallery at South DeKalb *
2801 Candler Road
Decatur
Stonecrest (former Sam's Club) *
2994 Turner Hill Road
Lithonia
Tucker–Reid H. Cofer Library *
5234 Lavista Road
Tucker
Wesley Chapel–William C. Brown Library
2861 Wesley Chapel Road
Decatur
Here's the new extended schedule:
- Weekdays 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Saturdays 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sundays 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Election Day is Nov. 7. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close 7 p.m.
You can find more information on the current election, including who's running and what's on the ballot here.