DeKalb County opens advance voting locations ahead of election day

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - In anticipation of a busy Election Day, DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections announced the opening of 13 advance voting locations. Organizers hope the extra time will help bring more people to the polls.

Advance voting began Monday, Oct. 16 and will conclude Nov. 3.

Here are the voting sites. The areas with asterisks* also service as dropbox locations:

Berean Christian Church
2201 Young Road
Stone Mountain

Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2051 Delano Drive NE
Atlanta

Clarkston Library
951 N. Indian Creek Drive 
Clarkston

County LineEllenwood Library
4331 River Road
Ellenwood

DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office *
4380 Memorial Drive
Decatur

Dunwoody Library *
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Dunwoody

Emory University
1599 Clifton Road
Atlanta

Lynwood Recreation Center *
3360 Osborne Road NE
Atlanta

North DeKalb Senior Center
3393 Malone Drive
Chamblee

The Gallery at South DeKalb *
2801 Candler Road
Decatur

Stonecrest (former Sam's Club) *
2994 Turner Hill Road
Lithonia

TuckerReid H. Cofer Library *
5234 Lavista Road
Tucker

Wesley ChapelWilliam C. Brown Library
2861 Wesley Chapel Road
Decatur

Here's the new extended schedule:

  • Weekdays 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Saturdays 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Sundays 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Election Day is Nov. 7. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close 7 p.m.

You can find more information on the current election, including who's running and what's on the ballot here.