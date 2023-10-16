DeKalb County opens advance voting locations ahead of election day

article

In anticipation of a busy Election Day, DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections announced the opening of 13 advance voting locations. Organizers hope the extra time will help bring more people to the polls.

Advance voting began Monday, Oct. 16 and will conclude Nov. 3.

Here are the voting sites. The areas with asterisks* also service as dropbox locations:

Berean Christian Church

2201 Young Road

Stone Mountain

Bessie Branham Recreation Center

2051 Delano Drive NE

Atlanta

Clarkston Library

951 N. Indian Creek Drive

Clarkston

County Line–Ellenwood Library

4331 River Road

Ellenwood

DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office *

4380 Memorial Drive

Decatur

Dunwoody Library *

5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Dunwoody

Emory University

1599 Clifton Road

Atlanta

Lynwood Recreation Center *

3360 Osborne Road NE

Atlanta

North DeKalb Senior Center

3393 Malone Drive

Chamblee

The Gallery at South DeKalb *

2801 Candler Road

Decatur

Stonecrest (former Sam's Club) *

2994 Turner Hill Road

Lithonia

Tucker–Reid H. Cofer Library *

5234 Lavista Road

Tucker

Wesley Chapel–William C. Brown Library

2861 Wesley Chapel Road

Decatur

Here's the new extended schedule:

Weekdays 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sundays 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Election Day is Nov. 7. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close 7 p.m.

You can find more information on the current election, including who's running and what's on the ballot here.