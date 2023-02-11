Police investigating shooting outside Decatur Walmart

article

DeKalb County police who received calls about an active shooter at the Walmart on Memorial Drive in Decatur have now confirmed the shooting happened outside the store, and there were no victims wounded by gunfire.

Officers reviewed the store's surveillance footage and discovered the shooters were two men. Police say the two never entered the store and ran away after firing their weapons.

First responders evaluated the scene for any victims and said they found two customers suffering from panic attacks. So far, those are the only injuries that have been reported.

Police have not shared any updates on the men they believe were involved yet.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.