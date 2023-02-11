Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Wind Advisory
until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Breaking News

Police investigating shooting outside Decatur Walmart

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:58PM
Decatur
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Crime scene after shooting outside the Walmart at 3580 Memorial Drive.

DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police who received calls about an active shooter at the Walmart on Memorial Drive in Decatur have now confirmed the shooting happened outside the store, and there were no victims wounded by gunfire.

Officers reviewed the store's surveillance footage and discovered the shooters were two men. Police say the two never entered the store and ran away after firing their weapons.

First responders evaluated the scene for any victims and said they found two customers suffering from panic attacks. So far, those are the only injuries that have been reported.

Police have not shared any updates on the men they believe were involved yet.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.