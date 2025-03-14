Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb County police investigating deadly crash on Memorial Drive

Published  March 14, 2025 5:57am EDT
DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in DeKalb County.

The crash happened near the Royal Manor Apartments off the 3900 block of Memorial Drive.

What we know:

FOX 5 spotted officers at the scene shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

While details remain limited, our crews spotted a body in the middle of the road near the wreckage.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

What you can do:

The crash shut down Memorial Drive for hours while officers worked at the scene.

The road has since reopened.

