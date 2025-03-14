DeKalb County police investigating deadly crash on Memorial Drive
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in DeKalb County.
The crash happened near the Royal Manor Apartments off the 3900 block of Memorial Drive.
What we know:
FOX 5 spotted officers at the scene shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Friday.
While details remain limited, our crews spotted a body in the middle of the road near the wreckage.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.
What you can do:
The crash shut down Memorial Drive for hours while officers worked at the scene.
The road has since reopened.
The Source: Information for this story was taken from reports from crews at the scene.