DeKalb County police investigating deadly crash on Memorial Drive

Police are investigating a deadly crash in DeKalb County.

The crash happened near the Royal Manor Apartments off the 3900 block of Memorial Drive.

What we know:

FOX 5 spotted officers at the scene shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

While details remain limited, our crews spotted a body in the middle of the road near the wreckage.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

What you can do:

The crash shut down Memorial Drive for hours while officers worked at the scene.

The road has since reopened.