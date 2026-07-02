DeKalb County data center freeze extended

The Brief In June, the DeKalb Board of Commissioners extended the moratorium on data centers to September, giving the board more time to try to come up with regulations. With several data centers proposed for Commissioner Nicole Massiah's District 3 neighborhoods, residents are expressing concerns over potential utility bill increases and noise pollution. Commissioner Massiah is urging area residents to educate themselves on the issue and the potential impact on their communities while the temporary moratorium is in place.



The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners has extended a temporary moratorium on new data center applications to September to buy time to study infrastructure impacts and draft new regulations.

With several facilities proposed for the southwestern part of the county, local officials are urging residents to stay engaged and attend upcoming meetings to voice their concerns over potential utility costs, water usage, and noise pollution.

Residents Speak Out

What they're saying:

Cory Turner has been a resident in this area of South Atlanta for 22 years and lived in this community for ten years. He says he moved here for the peace and quiet, noting that the community was cut out of a forest.

When asked about the prospect of data centers moving into the area, Turner said, "If I had to give you a vote today, I would be no to the data centers. I'm still doing my research. But, you know, just with overall cost of energy going up and the way that corporate deals are made, I know I will bet my mortgage that the taxpayers are going to get the bad end of the stick with the data centers. I know I bet everything there is going to cost my water bill and my light bill to go [up]."

This has been a hot-button issue in DeKalb for a couple of months. With the temporary moratorium in place, local officials say now is a good time to inform the public and cut through some of the misinformation out there.

Harrison Osuorgi has lived in the area for about six years. He expressed concern over the requirements of these facilities.

Regarding the data centers, Osuorgi said, "It takes a lot of water to maintain them, which means the water bill is going to be super high. I mean, I don't mind them if it's somewhere else. I just don't want them near my area."

The Push for Informed Decisions

Local perspective:

Commissioner Nicole Massiah represents DeKalb County's District 3.

While the industry offers potential economic benefits, the commissioner said the board must carefully evaluate the immediate impacts on local infrastructure.

Commissioner Massiah said, "I'm not anti-investment. I'm not anti-technology. But what I am is anti-detriment to my community."

Massiah maintained that the conversation is not about whether technology is good or bad. Rather, it is about where large-scale industrial facilities should be located and how those decisions affect the people who already live in nearby communities.

She said community input is vital and urges residents to educate themselves and be engaged in the process.

To achieve this, Commissioner Massiah said, "We need to make sure that we have the information, have the conversations flush out both the facts and the falsehoods to arrive at a real text amendment that protects our community."