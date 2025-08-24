Motorcyclist injured in single vehicle crash on I-20 in DeKalb County

The Brief Police said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-20 between Gresham Road and Flat Shoals Road. Officers at the scene blocked several lanes of I-20 as they investigated. A damaged motorcycle was visible to FOX 5 crews on the scene, and police said it appeared to be a single-vehicle crash.



A serious motorcycle crash sent one person to the hospital Sunday in DeKalb County.

What we know:

Police said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 between Gresham Road and Flat Shoals Road.

Officers at the scene blocked several lanes of I-20 as they investigated. A damaged motorcycle was visible to FOX 5 crews on the scene, and police said it appeared to be a single-vehicle crash. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A serious crash injured a motorcyclist on I-20 in DeKalb County on Aug. 24. (GDOT)

The crash caused minor delays on I-20 eastbound while lanes were shut down. Officers were seen examining the motorcycle and the crash site.

All lanes have since reopened, and traffic is flowing again. Police are still working to release more details about the crash and the condition of the driver.

Dig deeper:

The motorcycle that crashed appeared to be traveling with several other motorcyclists. FOX 5 saw several people pull over the side of the road after the crash and then drive off when the driver was taken to the hospital via ambulance.