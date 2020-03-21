DeKalb County Courthouse to close after possible coronavirus exposure

The DeKalb County Courthouse will close on Sunday after a staff member was possibly exposed to the coronavirus.

In a letter, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said that the Clerk of Superior Court Debra DeBerry was notified on Friday of a member of her staff's potential exposure to COVID-19.

The unnamed staff member had not reported to work since March 12, after Thurmond sent out an email requiring all staff to remain at home if they were experiencing symptoms of the common cold or flu.

The Clerk's office had already began sanitizing both public and private bathrooms in an increased manner, but say that Sunday, the Courthouse complex on North McDonough Street will close to undergo a deep cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectant.

Officials expect the courthouse to reopen on Monday morning and remain open to the public for emergency hearings and proceedings required by Georgia law.

"As we navigate these uncharted waters, we want you to know that your health and safety is our primary concern," Thurmond said in a statement. "Please continue to be diligent with washing your hands and sanitizing your work areas if you are in a county building. Take care of yourselves and your families. Together we will get through this challenging time."

As of Saturday at noon, there are 37 confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus in DeKalb County.

