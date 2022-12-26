Burst pipe floods parts of DeKalb County courthouse, some services switch to online-only

Flooding at the DeKalb County Courthouse will force the Clerk of Superior Court to close for several days this week.

A pipe burst and flooded an area of the first floor of the courthouse on North McDonough Street in Decatur on Sunday.

The courthouse will be closed through Jan. 3 but will provide some services remotely.

Clerk’s office employees will work remotely during the cleanup and repairs.

The Board of Equalization’s office will open as scheduled on Dec. 27 and all hearings will be held as scheduled.

The DeKalb County Superior Court website www.dksuperiorclerk.com is available for filing criminal, civil, real estate, trade names and UCC documents. The website can provide temporary protective orders.

The courthouse is pausing passport and notary applications.

If prior notice was received for an in-person hearing officials urge people affected to contact the judge’s chambers or other administrative offices.