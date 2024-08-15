DeKalb County church break-in: Burglar stole valuables, bibles

A DeKalb County pastor wants to know why someone would break into his church and make off with precious valuables.

It happened over the weekend at the Restoration church on Redan Road.

"This is a personal attack to me because this is my church," Rev. G.I. Adams said.

Pastor G.I. Adams of Restoration Church in DeKalb County is still trying to figure out how and why anyone would steal from a church.

"I noticed when I came into my office that all equipment and church essentials were stolen. I said, 'I know I had just left the building around six pm and I got here at eight' so it had to be between those hours," Adams said.

Adams walked FOX 5's Eric Perry through the damage after he made the discovery Sunday morning at the house of worship on Redan Road.

"This is where it was. They came through this window and stole all of the valuable items inside," Adams said.

Adams says whoever's responsible, took a cinder block and smashed through the window to get inside.

TVs, computers, iPads and other equipment all gone.

"They took $15,000 worth of items. I'm sitting like, 'OMG, we already don't have a lot of funds.' We still have a lot of renovations left to do. Where are we going to get these funds from," Adams said.

Something else taken?

"They stole the bible as well. I guess that's good because it's a guide to a full life. Maybe they can open the bible and think about the things they've done," Adams said.

Adams says he's not sure how many people may have been involved and says he was able to track his iPad to a MARTA station in downtown Atlanta.

As the church works to restore it, they have not given up.

"It kind of pushed us back, it kind of shook us a little, but it did not shake our faith," Adams said.

If you know anything that might be able to help, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.