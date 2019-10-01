Dekalb County business owner killed in Ecuador

A Dekalb County community is mourning the loss of a beloved neighborhood barber and business owner.

Hector Rojas working in his Sage Hill barber shop. (Photo provided by family)

Hector Rojas, owner of Sage Hill Village Barber, passed away Wednesday from injuries sustained during a Sept. 25 robbery in Quinto, Ecuador where he was visiting his grandson.

Hector Rojas poses with his grandson.

Rojas was badly beaten and left unconscious with head injuries for eight hours before he was found. He remained in a medically induced coma for a week before he succumbed to his injuries.

Family members say his U.S. medical insurance will not cover his hospital expenses out of the country.

Members of the Sage Hill community started a GoFundMe account to help cover Rojas' medical bills.

His family says the donations will continue to be directed toward that purpose until the debt is paid. They say any future funds will be used for funeral expenses and to bring Mr. Rojas back to the United States for burial.

Hector Rojas (Photo provided by family)

Earlier in the week, friends circulated flyers around the community reaching out for 'Help for Hector.'