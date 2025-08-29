DeKalb County breaks ground on Cross Keys High School project
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Schools have broken ground on a new renovation and modernization of Cross Keys High School.
A ceremony took place on Thursday to celebrate the future of the school.
What we know:
Earlier this year, the DeKalb County Board of Education approved a $148 million budget paid by E-SPLOST for the school renovations.
The project includes a variety of improvements, including a new auditorium and music suites, a gymnasium renovation, and restroom and courtyard upgrades.
Other improvements include changes to the baseball fields, re-roofing of the existing buildings, and a new HVAC system.
The high school has been educating students since 1958.
The Source: Information for this story came from the DeKalb County Board of Education.