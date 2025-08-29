Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb County breaks ground on Cross Keys High School project

By
Published  August 29, 2025 8:17am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Groundbreaking for Cross Keys High School project

Groundbreaking for Cross Keys High School project

DeKalb County Schools broke ground on Thursday on the Cross Keys High School project. It is expected to be finished in about 4 years.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Schools have broken ground on a new renovation and modernization of Cross Keys High School.

A ceremony took place on Thursday to celebrate the future of the school.

What we know:

Earlier this year, the DeKalb County Board of Education approved a $148 million budget paid by E-SPLOST for the school renovations.

The project includes a variety of improvements, including a new auditorium and music suites, a gymnasium renovation, and restroom and courtyard upgrades.

Other improvements include changes to the baseball fields, re-roofing of the existing buildings, and a new HVAC system.

The high school has been educating students since 1958.

The Source: Information for this story came from the DeKalb County Board of Education.

DeKalb CountyEducation