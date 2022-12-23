Expand / Collapse search
4-year-old shot in the foot at DeKalb County apartment, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County police say a 4-year-old boy was shot in the foot at an apartment complex off Tregoney Drive on Dec. 23, 2022. article

DeKalb County police say a 4-year-old boy was shot in the foot at an apartment complex off Tregoney Drive on Dec. 23, 2022. (FOX 5)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 4-year-old boy is expected to survive a shooting injury he received while at a Decatur area apartment on Friday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., officers were called out to the Woods at Decatur Apartments off Tregoney Drive after receiving a 911 call of a person shot.

DeKalb County police say officers found a 4-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot.

He was rushed to an area hospital, but police say his injury is non-life-threating.

Investigators are speaking with several adults who were in the apartment at the time of the shooting to determine what happened.

No arrests have been made.

The name of the boy has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.