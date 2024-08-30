DeKalb County authorities seek public's help in homicide investigation

article

Detectives from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the DeKalb County Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 21, 2024.

Officers responded to a call at 6170 Hillandale Drive regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, they found the victim, Roderick Kidd, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his back while attempting to flee from an attempted robbery. Despite efforts to save him, Mr. Kidd succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities are now searching for James Joyner King. Police says he is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Investigators urge anyone with information about King or his whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Tipsters do not need to provide their names or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.