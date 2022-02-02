DeKalb County apartment fire displaces more than a dozen people

A fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex has displaced over a dozen people early Wednesday morning.

At 12:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the Vue Apartments on the 4900 block of Central Drive in Stone Mountain.

According to residents, one person living at the apartments tried to turn on the heat and her boiler blew up.

"They were knocking on the doors telling everybody to come out. That there was a fire in her apartment," resident Ebony Chappel told FOX 5.

Chappel says it took just minutes for her to lose it all.

"I work from home so all my business, all my material, all my projects, everything," she said.

In total, the fire damaged two units and displaced eight adults and five children.

Authorities say no one was hurt and firefighters rescued two dogs and a cat.

