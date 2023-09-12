DeKalb County to pass out 5,000 boxes of free groceries

Just as Gov. Kemp announced Georgia would be temporarily suspending its gas tax to combat inflation, the DeKalb County government also announced it would be helping residents put food on the table.

The county is partnering with local faith leaders to give away 5,000 boxes of free food to fight high grocery prices.

"Hardworking families continue to struggle to keep food on the table," DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. "DeKalb County and our faith partners are working hard to provide families relief and lessen the impact of high food prices."

Organizers say the boxes contain 99% Georgia-grown fruits, vegetables and chicken hindquarters. Residents will also receive treats like cookies, juice boxes and cereals.

They'll be distributed on Saturday Sept. 16 starting at 9 a.m. at the following locations: