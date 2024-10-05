McDonough man sentenced to life for teen murder in DeKalb County

A McDonough man was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years for the murder of a teenager during an armed robbery in 2018, according to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.

Lavaniel Davis, 23, was found guilty by a jury on August 23. His charges included three counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, criminal solicitation, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony in the death of 18-year-old Trevon Richardson.

On May 28, 2018, DeKalb County Police discovered Richardson's body with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Peppertree Circle in unincorporated Decatur. A missing person report led to the teen being identified. Evidence placed him at a nearby apartment complex before his death, where he was reportedly selling marijuana to two people in a black Dodge Dart.

The Dodge Dart was connected to co-defendant Detavion McDay, who was positively identified as the driver during the deal. Surveillance footage showed his car leaving the scene where Richardson's body was found.

McDay was later taken into custody, revealing that his accomplice "Darius," identified as Davis, had planned and executed the drug deal, robbery and murder.

McDay had already pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and other charges in March 2020, with a sentence of 40 years, serving 25 in custody.

Davis will also serve five years on probation after his sentence.