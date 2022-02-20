DeKalb County 12-year-old reported missing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a pre-teen who went missing Saturday near Decatur.
Police said 12-year-old Aaron Carter was last seen on Feb. 19 at 390 Eastwyck Circle.
Police described the boy as 5-foot-9 and 125 pounds. Police said he has brown eyes and brown hair.
Investigators believe he is wearing a blue hoodie with the word "humble" on the front, jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information on Aaron Carter's whereabouts should contact DeKalb County investigators at 770-724-7610.
