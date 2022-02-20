Expand / Collapse search
DeKalb County 12-year-old reported missing

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
Police said 12-year-old Aaron Carter was last seen on Feb. 19 at 390 Eastwyck Circle. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a pre-teen who went missing Saturday near Decatur. 

Police said 12-year-old Aaron Carter was last seen on Feb. 19 at 390 Eastwyck Circle.

Police described the boy as 5-foot-9 and 125 pounds. Police said he has brown eyes and brown hair. 

Investigators believe he is wearing a blue hoodie with the word "humble" on the front, jeans and black shoes. 

Anyone with information on Aaron Carter's whereabouts should contact DeKalb County investigators at 770-724-7610.

