DeKalb County 12-year-old reported missing

article

DeKalb County police are searching for a pre-teen who went missing Saturday near Decatur.

Police said 12-year-old Aaron Carter was last seen on Feb. 19 at 390 Eastwyck Circle.

Police described the boy as 5-foot-9 and 125 pounds. Police said he has brown eyes and brown hair.

Investigators believe he is wearing a blue hoodie with the word "humble" on the front, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Aaron Carter's whereabouts should contact DeKalb County investigators at 770-724-7610.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE