Changes coming soon to DeKalb Avenue

The city of Atlanta is planning to fix DeKalb Avenue after several complaints about crashes and unsafe road conditions.

It is a major thoroughfare from DeKalb County into Downtown Atlanta.

There are an odd number of lanes, including a reversible lane running down the middle.

The road has confused drivers and at various times, the traffic signals malfunction.

Accidents have piled up. In one case, a driver who thought she was making a proper turn struck a motorcyclist. The biker was killed.

The city attorney told Atlanta City Council members they should settle with the family of the 40-year-old educator who died. The city did just that. The settlement is in excess of $3 million.

Atlanta Transportation Commissioner Solomon Caviness told the local lawmakers that reversible lane will be removed from Jackson Street to Oxford Place.

DeKalb Avenue neighbors can find out more on March 9. There will be an information town hall at Israel Baptist Church at 5:30 in the evening.