DeKalb approves $45M hangar project at PDK Airport

The Brief DeKalb commissioners approved a $45 million Sky Harbour hangar development at PDK in a 6-1 vote. The project is expected to generate a $576 million economic impact and $1 million in annual community reinvestment. Leaders say the expansion will add hangar space, reduce noise and support long-term community and airport revitalization efforts.



DeKalb County leaders have approved a major hangar project at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport that officials say will reduce noise, ease traffic and bring long-term revenue to the community.

What we know:

In a 6-1 vote Tuesday, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners signed off on a $45 million development by Sky Harbour, a home-based operator for business aircraft at PDK. The project does not require any financial appropriation from the county.

Sky Harbour plans to build eight hangars on 12.8 acres on the east side of the airport.

County officials estimate the development will generate a $576 million financial impact over the 50-year lease term. About $66 million in direct ground lease revenue would go to PDK, and tax revenues for DeKalb County, the DeKalb County School Board and the City of Chamblee are expected to increase by an additional $510 million.

What they're saying:

DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said the effort will also include new community engagement and investments.

"I am very sensitive to development at PDK and its impact on the environment and local residents but we will use this project to reduce the major concerns expressed by the local community," Cochran-Johnson said. "I will be forming a community-based friends’ group to work alongside the airport and county to ensure PDK Airport is family friendly with great parks, dining, and engaging experiences that educate and entertain."

PDK Airport Director Hunter Hines said the expansion aligns with strong business demand and community concerns.

"PDK is one of the nation’s top executive airports and businesses want to be located here. Through this development, we can ensure continuous economic growth, while also supporting the concerns of our local community," Hines said. "We can offer noise relief to residents in DeKalb County and provide much needed hangar space that will generate significant revenue to both the airport and the County."

What's next:

The county plans to reinvest $1 million each year into the surrounding community. A Friends of PDK advisory group will be created to weigh in on future airport improvements and local projects.

"To ensure we have open lines of communication with residents, we have created a full-time position for a Community Relations Manager. We are dedicated to responsible growth and healthy communities, so I’m excited to work with the community to ensure we create optimal outcomes for all, said Cochran-Johnson.

PDK is also conducting an Air Quality and Noise Study to monitor environmental impacts. The study is expected to be completed by June 2026. The county said it remains committed to ongoing analysis to protect public and environmental safety.