DeKalb announces school program to prevent youth violence

The Brief DeKalb County announced a 12-week violence prevention program for students in sixth through 12th grades. Officials said the program will focus on schools in areas with higher crime and has been in development for about a year. The announcement follows a shooting that killed two boys, though county CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said the program was planned before it happened.



DeKalb County officials announced a new school-based program Wednesday aimed at preventing youth violence, days after a shooting killed two boys and a separate threat was reported at Martin Luther King Jr. High School.

RELATED: Martin Luther King Jr. High locked down over threat Monday

Education to Empowerment

What we know:

County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said the Education to Empowerment Program will run for 12 weeks and serve students in sixth through 12th grades. Officials plan to focus on schools in areas with higher crime.

Cochran-Johnson said the county has worked on the program for about a year. She said Wednesday’s announcement was not prompted by Sunday’s deadly shooting.

What they're saying:

"Laws are essential in accountability matters, but laws alone cannot address the conditions that we see in our communities, particularly associated with violence," Cochran-Johnson said.

The backstory:

The shooting on North Hairston Road killed 11-year-old Jamarion Rolle and 12-year-old Jakhi Clark. Two women were also injured. Police arrested 18-year-old Julian Ellis, who faces two counts of felony murder and six counts of aggravated assault. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m.

RELATED: Man charged in shooting that killed 2 boys on North Hairston Road