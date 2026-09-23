2 arrested in fatal shooting at Jefferson Subway
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities arrested two men following a Tuesday evening shooting at a Subway restaurant off US-129 near Exit 137.
What we know:
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office caught 21-year-old Terrance Singleton and 23-year-old Brian Taylor hours after a shooting at a Subway restaurant on US-129.
Both men are in the Jackson County Jail charged with murder.
Jefferson Police Department officers responded to the scene at 5210 US-129.
State agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were called in to assist local police with the active investigation.
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What we don't know:
Police warned drivers to avoid the area near Exit 137 because of heavy traffic delays. Officials confirmed there is no active threat to the general public.
Authorities have not released details regarding potential victims or what led to the shooting.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, which posted a statement about the arrests, as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Jefferson Police Department.