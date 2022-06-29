Decomposed body discovered behind Buckhead home, police say

article

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed someone found a body on Wednesday morning behind a home in suburban Buckhead.

Police investigated near a home on Brookdale Drive.

FOX 5 Atlanta went to the scene and saw police had taped off an area near a creek behind the house.

Police investigated a body found near a home on Brookdale Drive. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police have not identified the body and the cause of death is unknown. Police told camera crews at the scene the body was slightly decomposed.

