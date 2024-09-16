Decatur’s Wahoo! Grill hosts 20th anniversary celebration

When Pam Ledbetter opened Decatur’s Wahoo! Grill back in 2004, she had two words in mind: "neighborhood bistro." And two decades later, it’s safe to say the restaurateur’s vision has become a delicious reality.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we helped Pam Ledbetter and her team mark the 20th anniversary of Wahoo! Grill, which remains a popular option for discerning diners in Decatur. Ledbetter describes the restaurant’s cuisine as fish-forward and farm-to-table, which means sourcing local ingredients whenever possible. As for that "neighborhood bistro" vibe, Wahoo! Grill features both intimate indoor seating and specious outdoor options, including a lush garden.

"I wanted to create a place where people felt comfortable, but also was luxurious," Ledbetter says.

The restaurant will host a 20th anniversary celebration on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., welcoming guests with a low country boil buffet and live music. Tickets are $49.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 4 to 12, and the buffet is set to include fresh shrimp, crawfish, smoked sausage, new potatoes, corn, and cheddar-jalapeño cornbread with thyme-sorghum butter. Admission also includes two drink tickets and a dessert.

Wahoo! Grill is located at 1042 West College Avenue in Decatur — for more information on the upcoming 20th anniversary celebration and to purchase tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the restaurant, getting a tasty preview of Sunday’s big party!