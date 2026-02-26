Psychologist found 'guilty but mentally ill' in Decatur crash that killed child

The Brief A woman who claimed she had a psychotic break, which caused her to plow into a vehicle, killing a 5-year-old, has been sentenced. Michelle Wierson will spend 5 years in jail and 10 years on probation, a judge ordered. A jury found her guilty of vehicular homicide but mentally ill.



An Acworth woman was convicted of vehicular homicide on Wednesday, years after she slammed into a car stopped at a Decatur intersection, leading to the death of a 5-year-old boy in 2018.

What we know:

59-year-old Michelle Wierson, who was an Atlanta-area psychologist with a history of bipolar disorder, was found guilty but mentally ill of homicide by vehicle and reckless driving for the crash that killed Miles Jenness.

A judge sentenced Wierson to serve 5 years in jail, followed by 10 years on probation. She will be put in custody at a Department of Corrections Facility, and they will determine her treatment plan based on the guilty but mentally ill conviction.

Once Wierson is released on probation, she is not allowed to drive, and she must meet certain medical/mental health requirements.

Michelle Wierson

The backstory:

Sam Jenness and his son, Miles, were stopped at a red light at the intersection of Midway Road and South Candler Street around 5:13 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2018, when Wierson, who was going 51 mph in a 25 mph zone, rear-ended them.

The force of the crash pushed both vehicles through the intersection into nearby grass. Wierson also hit a third vehicle, although its occupants were not seriously injured.

Sam had suffered a laceration on the back of his head and briefly passed out. He woke up and saw Miles, who was in a car seat, pinned between the back seat and the front passenger seat.

Bystanders rushed over and helped get the young boy out of the car before he was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. He died days later on Sept. 29, 2018. Doctors determined the brain and spinal injuries Miles suffered were too severe for him to survive.

Dig deeper:

Wierson was reportedly calm after the crash and exited her vehicle, but when an off-duty DeKalb County officer arrived, she became combative and tried to run into traffic.

She was eventually arrested and taken to Grady Memorial for evaluation before being booked at the DeKalb County Jail.

During the trial, Wierson’s attorneys tried to prove in court that she was experiencing a psychotic break and that her mental state absolved her of liability in the crash.

Attorneys claimed that Wierson thought God had told her daughter was in danger and that she needed to save her when the crash happened.

Jurors decided that although she was mentally ill, she was still criminally responsible.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what Wierson's treatment plan will look like while she's incarcerated.