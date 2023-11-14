Atlanta man sentenced in murder at Stone Mountain motel

article

An Atlanta man has been found guilty of murdering a man inside a Stone Mountain motel.

On Nov. 9, a DeKalb County jury found 40-year-old Asa Seeley guilty on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana.

The incident took place at a motel on Memorial Drive at around 10 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2021.

DeKalb County police found the victim, 50-year-old James Morton, Jr., left dead in the hallway. He had been shot multiple times in his back.

With assistance from an employee, police were able to view motel surveillance video that showed an interaction between the defendant and Morton leading up to his death.

Morton was seen walking down the hallway to Seeley's room. He shook hands with someone inside and began to walk away. The video then shows Seeley leave the room to try and stop Morton. Police say Seeley took out a gun and pointed at Morton, who was unarmed. He tried to back away, but Seeley opened fire. Morton tried to run and escape, but was shot to death.

Seeley went back to his room for a moment before leaving the motel in a gold Acura.

The next day, police found him driving around, still wearing the same clothes. His vehicle was searched where investigators discovered his rental agreement for the motel room, as well as several plastic bags of drugs.

Seeley has been sentenced to life without parole, plus 35 years.