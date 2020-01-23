Decatur police searching for elementary school burglar

Police are looking for a man accused of burglarizing an elementary school in Decatur.

The burglary happened around 2:45 a.m. on January 21 at Clairemont Elementary School on Erie Avenue.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video inside the school, taking what appeared to be a laptop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com or call 678-553-6664. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.