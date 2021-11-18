Decatur man sentenced to prison for child pornography, cyberstalking teenagers

A Decatur man has been sentenced to decades in prison for producing child pornography and cyberstalking two teenage victims.

Officials say 22-year-old Emanuel Gray targeted at least two teenage girls he met through social media apps between May 2017 and November 2018, when he was arrested.

According to information read at his trial, the two victims both separately sent sexually suggestive images or videos to Gray.

One of the victims testified to the court that when she decided to break things off with Gray, he harassed her and threatened her until she sent more explicit photos. Gray told the victim he would "expose her" by posting her photos on her high school band's Facebook page. She was 14 years old at the time.

The other victim says she was threatened in a similar manner, saying that Gray would create fake accounts to "expose her" as well.

"Gray stalked and threatened his victims after they rebuffed his demands," said U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. "He terrorized these girls by threatening to post their photographs online if they did not comply. A jury has held Gray accountable for his inexcusable crimes, and he will now serve time in prison."

A federal jury convicted Gray of two counts of producing child pornography, two counts of cyberstalking, and one count of possession of child pornography. A U.S. District judge sentenced Gray to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Gray will also be required to register as a sex offender.

