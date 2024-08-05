Decatur man sentenced to life for deadly minivan shooting

article

A Decatur man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a 2020 shooting that killed one man and permanently injured a 7-month-old.

On Aug. 1, a DeKalb County jury found 28-year-old Deonta David guilty on charges of malice murder, felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators say the charges stem from a shooting on Aug. 20, 2020. On that night, officers responded to reports of shots on the 2800 block of Flat Shoals Road.

At the scene, officers found 25- year-old Diante Harring unresponsive in a minivan. They also found a 10-year-old boy who had been shot in the abdomen, a 7-month-old boy who had been shot in the foot, Clifton Vickers, Harring's brother, with an arm injury.

Medics rushed the victims to a local hospital. Harring was pronounced dead. Officials say the baby recovered but permanently lost a toe.

In their investigation, officials say they learned the group had been visiting Atlanta from New York. Harring had reportedly agreed to meet with David to buy some marijuana.

When they met at an apartment complex on Columbia Drive, officials say David opened fire on the van, hitting Harring, who then tried to drive off.

Investigators say Vickers was able to pick out David from a lineup and the man's cell phone data placed him in the area of the shooting.

After the guilty verdict, a DeKalb County senior judge sentenced David to life plus 85 years.

Detectives believe another person also fired into the vehicle during the deadly violence. Their identity remains unknown. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.