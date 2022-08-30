Decatur man accused of performing sex act in front of child

article

A Decatur man was taken into custody in connection with the molestation of a child.

Roderick C. Strickland, 38, was arrested on August 29, 2022 at his residence., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Strickland is accused of performing "an immoral, indecent act" in the presence of a child under the age of sixteen.

He faces a charge of child molestation.

Strickland was being held at the DeKalb County Jail.