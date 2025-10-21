Decatur leaders seek public input on mayor selection process

article

City leaders in Decatur are inviting residents to share their opinions on how the city’s mayor should be chosen in the future.

What we know:

The city’s Charter Review Commission is currently reviewing whether the mayor should continue to be selected annually by the City Commission or be elected directly by voters.

Residents can participate in a virtual community discussion scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday to voice their thoughts before any formal recommendations are made.

City officials say community input will play a key role in shaping the final proposal. Click here for more information.