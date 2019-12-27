Decatur High School graduate killed by drunk driver in 2018, honored with memorial song

Decatur High School graduate, Kennedy Segars, who was killed by a drunk driver in October 2018 was honored Friday with a special memorial song.

Segars was a cheerleader and much more who had just graduated from Decatur High School, before she was hit and killed near Stonecrest Mall during a visit home from college.

“We’ve lost a bright light. She was a brilliant young woman. She was on a full scholarship at Alabama State University,” said Jana Johnson - Davis, a family friend.

The driver, 52-year-old Reginald Stubbs, faced vehicular homicide among other charges.

Dozens of friends and family members showed up to the court hearing to urge the judge not to release him on bond.

In October of 2018 after a football game at Decatur High’s football stadium, several people gathered off the field to light candles, cry and pray for the special girl who made a difference.

Advertisement

On Friday, the entire Decatur High School and Kennedy's mother came together to sing a special song made for Kennedy and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

RELATED: Decatur High School graduate remembered as a 'bright light'