Decatur man charged with murdering man police believe he knew

A convicted felon in Decatur is behind bars again. This time, he was charged with murder.

Decatur police said they responded to a home in the 200 block of Feld Avenue Tuesday evening to find a man who lived there had been shot.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified 40-year-old Demetrius Roberson of Decatur as the suspected shooter and booked him into the DeKalb County Jail. Roberson faces charges of malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police believe Roberson knew the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.



