Decatur family left homeless after apartment fire

A family was left homeless this holiday season after a fire tore through their Decatur apartment.

Aleisia Holt and her children were asleep Sunday night when they awoke to the smell of smoke. She said firefighters told her it was an electrical fire that started in her sons' bedroom at the Austin Oaks Complex on Glenwood Road in Decatur.

The family escaped, but they didn't have time to grab any belongings. Charred ornaments and melted plastic is all that's left of the family’s Christmas tree.

The apartment complex is providing temporary housing, but that's little comfort to two young boys who can't quite grasp what happened.

As for their mother, the safety of her family is a gift she will never take for granted.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to try to raise money to replace the things burned in the fire. They also are collecting clothing donations for boys size 4t/5t and 7, boys shoes in 12c and 1, women’s size 6/7 clothing, and women’s shoe size 7.

