Police identify teen killed by car near Avondale MARTA stop in Decatur

Decatur police have released the identity of the 16-year-old boy who was killed in an auto incident Monday night.

Kevin Valente of Scottsdale was walking near the intersection of East College Avenue and Commerce Drive, close to the Avondale MARTA station, when he was killed.

Police say the driver who hit him stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with their ongoing investigation.

His or her identity has still not been released.

MAP OF THE INCIDENT