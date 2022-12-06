Expand / Collapse search
Dog found dead in Decatur house fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Decatur
FOX 5 Atlanta

DECATUR, Ga. - Officials working to put out a blaze on Robin Road in Decatur Tuesday night said they found a dog inside the home, dead.

DeKalb County firefighters reported to the house fire around 6:20 p.m. and managed to maintain it.

While firefighters were considering the damage done to the single-story home, they found the deceased canine.

Authorities have not yet revealed the cause of death, whether it was the related to the fire.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.