Decatur to vote on path redesign after discovery of unmarked graves | How to watch

The Decatur City Commission is set to vote on changes to its South Columbia Drive multi-use path project after unmarked graves were found.

Unmarked graves found on city path

What we know:

The commission is set to vote on a $35,919 change order for additional design work on the northern section of the path.

City staff is recommending approval of the contract amendment with AECOM, raising the total contract amount to $160,919. The redesign became necessary after unforeseen site conditions required a realignment of the entrance driveway and path at Decatur Legacy Park, as well as stormwater improvements to handle runoff at the revised site.

According to the city, the new scope includes updated engineering plans, stormwater infiltration designs to treat a 1.5-inch rainfall event over 24 hours, erosion control measures, and landscape and lighting revisions. The changes could extend the overall project schedule by up to three months, pending approval from the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission and coordination with the city arborist.

Funding for the change order will come from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation. The total construction budget for the South Columbia Drive multi-use path remains $2.1 million.

Decatur school zone speed enforcement

Dig deeper:

Also on the agenda is a proposed $56,500 contract with engineering firm AtkinsRealis to relocate school zone speed enforcement equipment along Clairemont Avenue. The city plans to move the devices out of pedestrian pathways to improve safety along the narrow, high-traffic corridor.

The work includes traffic analysis, a corridor survey at Clairemont Avenue and Lamont Drive, a proposed site plan for the new pole locations, and submission to the Georgia Department of Transportation for a required special encroachment permit. The city estimates the GDOT review process could take six to eight weeks.

Funding for the camera relocation project comes from the city’s School Zone Safety Camera Fund for the 2025–26 fiscal year. The total project budget is set at $65,000.

Other agenda items include a resolution to acquire easements for stormwater improvements, reclassification of a civil engineering position, and upcoming meeting announcements for city boards and authorities.

What you can do:

The City Commission will meet in person at Decatur City Hall on Monday, August 4, with a dinner session at 6 p.m., executive session at 6:30 p.m., and the regular meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. The public can attend in person or register online to participate via Zoom.