Decatur animal shelter offers discounted, fast-tracked adoptions for week-long event

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:20AM
Decatur
FOX 5 Atlanta

DECATUR, Ga. - An Atlanta-area animal shelter is offering discounts and fast-tracked pet adoptions.

PAWS Atlanta is partnering with North Shore Animal League America to participate in Tour For Life 2022 from March 14 through March 20.

PAWS Atlanta announced all adoptions are $25 off the regular adoption fees and the shelter can pre-approve applications or look them over at the time of the event.

Adoptions are by appointment only at the shelter on Covington Highway in Decatur. Applicants should complete a form online and setting up an adoption appointment by emailing their adoption application to info@pawsatlanta.org.

Tour For Life pet adoption event

PAWS Atlanta is partnering with North Shore Animal League America for Tour For Life 2022, a weeklong adoption event happening at shelters across the country. (Provided by Tour For Life)

 Tour For Life 2022 is a week-long adoption event happening at shelters in 53 cities in 37 states.

