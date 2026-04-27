Deborah Cox talks splashy return to Broadway in 'Titanique' 

The Brief Deborah Cox is starring on Broadway in "Titanique," a musical parody featuring songs by Celine Dion. The show, now playing at New York’s St. James Theatre, is scheduled to run through July 12. Cox calls the role a full-circle moment, reflecting on her career and early days singing backup for Dion.



The powerhouse singer behind the record-breaking hit "Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here" says right now, she’s exactly where she’s supposed to be.

Grammy nominee Deborah Cox — whose hits also include "Sentimental" and "We Can’t Be Friends" — is currently appearing on Broadway in the musical spoof "Titanique." The show, an over-the-top parody of Titanic, officially opened at New York’s St. James Theatre earlier this month and is scheduled to run through July 12.

"Oh, I love Broadway," says Cox, whose previous stage credits include "Aida" and "The Wiz," the latter of which earned her a Grammy nomination. "I wanted to come back, I wanted to originate a role, and wanted to be part of something that was fun."

And "Titanique" is certainly that. Featuring the songs of Celine Dion, the musical puts a campy spin on the Oscar-winning 1997 movie. Cox plays Molly Brown, the "unsinkable" heroine memorably brought to life by Kathy Bates in the film.

"My Molly Brown, I think, is a combination of Kathy, myself, and Goldie Hawn and Whoopi Goldberg," laughs Cox. "She’s very knowledgeable and intelligent when it comes to all things nautical. She knows everything about the ship. But she’s very in tune to what Rose is going through, being in love and being forced to marry someone that she’s not really connected to. And I find that there’s a lot of myself in that part of Molly."

And of course, this version of Molly Brown has that iconic Deborah Cox voice — an instrument that has been topping the charts for decades. In "Titanique," Cox delivers the anthemic "All By Myself."

"There’s something very special about singing with an orchestra," says the singer and actress. "I can’t explain it, I can’t even put it into words. It just overtakes me, it overtakes…every cell in my body when I hear the violins and the cellos and just the music. And just having that support as I’m singing, it’s just otherworldly."

Starring in "Titanique" is also something of a full-circle moment for Cox, who sang backup for Dion early in her career.

"It’s so amazing to be on that stage, singing this catalog every single night. It reminds me of my early days as a background singer. But it also just reminds me why I love music, and why I love being on Broadway," she says.

For more information on "Titanique," click here.