Debate scheduled for 3 Democrats running for Georgia governor

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The Brief Three Democrats to debate in Georgia governor’s race. Candidates include Bottoms, Duncan, Thurmond. Additional debates scheduled later this month.



Three Democratic candidates running for Georgia governor are set to face off in an upcoming debate, giving voters a closer look at their platforms ahead of the election.

What we know:

The hour-long debate is scheduled for Wednesday and will feature former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, and former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

The debate is being hosted by Nexstar Media and will be aired on different stations around the state.

Another major round of debates is also on the way. The Atlanta Press Club’s Loudermilk-Young Debate Series will begin April 26, covering multiple statewide and federal races over three days.