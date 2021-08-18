Death of man found with head injuries in Decatur ruled a homicide

Police in Decatur have determined the death of a man found with a head injury was a homicide and are working to find the person responsible.

Andrew Tanner, 46, was found in the 600 block of East Lake Drive around 5 a.m. on Aug. 13. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. Police said he died three days later from his injuries.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office has since ruled the case a homicide.

Investigators have been asking residents nearby to check their home surveillance video for any possible leads. They are asking anyone who saw something to call them.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Inv. Lindsey at 678-553-6628 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-Tips (8477).

