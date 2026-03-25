Deadly Vine City market shooting: Persons of interest identified

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Atlanta Police Department released photos of a person of interested in a deadly shooting at a store located in the 900 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW in the Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta on March 24, 2026. (APD)

The Brief Atlanta police seek two men after a 35-year-old was fatally shot Tuesday night in Vine City. Investigators released surveillance photos of individuals wearing an Ed Hardy shirt and all-black clothing. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for tips leading to an arrest in the case.



Police have released photos of two persons of interest in the deadly shooting at a Vine City neighborhood market in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW just east of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find a 35-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. The man was rushed to an area hospital where he died.

Homicide detectives worked through the night speaking with witnesses, pulling surveillance videos, and collecting evidence.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Police investigate a shooting at a food mart along Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW near the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW in the Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta on March 24, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we know:

On Wednesday, investigators released three photos showing what they described as persons of interest.

One of the men was wearing a red Ed Hardy T-shirt featuring a large graphic of a skull and eagle and the text "True Till Death." He is also wearing light-colored (khaki or tan) pants and a black baseball cap with a white logo on the front. Another photo of him shows him wearing a gray Nike zip-up hoodie with black trim over the red shirt.

The other man is dressed entirely in black, including a black long-sleeved jacket or hoodie, black pants, and a black beanie or skull cap.

He is wearing a thin silver chain with a small pendant.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.

It is unclear what led up to the gunfire.

What you can do:

Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta via their tip line at 404-577-8477, online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA. No identifying information is required to qualify for the reward.