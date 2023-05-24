Deadly tractor-trailer crash shuts down Hall County highway

A deadly crash involving multiple tractor trailers shut down parts of a highway in Hall County for hours early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Hall County Sheriff's Office say the crash happened shortly before 3:15 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of Georgia State Route 365 near White Sulphur Road.

Investigators has not said what led up to the crash, but say it involved two tractor trailers. At least one person has died in the collision.

The crash left the highway closed for hours with traffic diverted from Ramsey Road to White Sulphur. As of 6 a.m., the highway has reopened.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.