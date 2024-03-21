1 killed in shooting at DeKalb County apartments, police investigating

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex overnight in DeKalb County.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday at The Clarion Apartments on Rimington Lane just off of DeKalb Industrial Way.

The focus of the investigation seems to be one unit at the complex that had multiple bullet holes in one of its windows.

FOX 5 cameras saw a heavy police presence at the complex and the DeKalb County medical examiner at the scene.

(Billy Heath/FOX 5)

Police also cordoned off part of the complex's parking lot and placed dozens of evidence markers around the area.

Officials have not shared any details about the shooting other than to confirm that it was fatal.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the violence.

(Billy Heath/FOX 5)

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the DeKalb County Police Department.