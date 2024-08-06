Possible love triangle ends in deadly fight at downtown Atlanta hotel, police say

A possible fight over a love triangle ended with one man shot to death and another detained by police at a popular downtown Atlanta hotel.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. at the W Atlanta on Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard.

According to police, a man was leaving an apartment on the 26th floor of the residential side of the hotel when he encountered the other man arriving in the elevator.

Both men ended up back at the apartment, at which time police say they began to fight in the hallway.

During the fight, investigators say one of the men pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot - hitting the other.

The victim, identified as a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

Police have detained the other man and are currently questioning him. Authorities have not identified either of the men or the woman suspected to be involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.