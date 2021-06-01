2 dead in College Park road rage shooting, police say

Police in College Park said two people are dead after a road rage shooting on Tuesday evening.

It started along Interstate 285 eastbound, police said, and then escalated as the two vehicles exited onto Riverdale Road, just south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Police said a white BMW smashed into the back of a white Ford Explorer and that led to a shooting.

Investigators worked into the morning to try to piece together what led to the deadly shooting.

One of the drivers died at the scene, police said, and the second driver was rushed to an area hospital where they later died.

FOX 5 cameras saw officers placing markers and combing over the scene for evidence.

The interstate reopened shortly after the incident, but the Riverdale Road overpass was closed for that investigation.

The names of those involved have not been released.

College Park police hope someone saw the vehicle or know something about the incident. They are asking those potential witnesses to call 404-761-3131 or 404-766-3618. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also call the police tip hotline at 404-768-8664 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.