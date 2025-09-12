Deadly pedestrian crash sparks chain reaction crash on I-285 in DeKalb County

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A crash has shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 285 at Moreland Avenue, causing major traffic delays Friday. (FOX 5)

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday on Interstate 285, setting off a chain reaction crash that injured two drivers, according to DeKalb County police.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded just after 6:35 a.m. to I-285 East near the Moreland Avenue exit.

Investigators believe a person was walking in the left lane for an unknown reason when they were hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Seconds later, another vehicle crashed into the first car, investigators said.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

What we don't know:

Police said the case is still in the early stages and no word has been released on possible charges.

Officials said they expect to share more information as the investigation continues.

The names of those involved have not been released.