Man killed after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-285

Police are investigating a deadly wreck on Interstate 285 in northwest Atlanta.

Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened on I-285 southbound just before the I-20 ramp.

According to investigators, a car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at the ramp, killing its driver.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim and say he was the only person in the car.

Police have spent the morning on the scene trying to determine the cause of the crash.

