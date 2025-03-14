Firefighters find 1 dead in burning Forsyth County home

article

Authorities are investigating a deadly fire at a Forsyth County home early Friday morning.

Officials say the blaze broke out at a home on the 9000 block of Fairlane Trail off Bethel Road shortly before 5 a.m.

What we know:

Crews got to the scene to find flames covering the single-story home.

After firefighters got the flames under control, they found the body of one person in the rubble.

Three homes nearby were also damaged from the heat from the fire.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to identify the individual's body and determine the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.