1 dead in head-on crash on Candler Road in Decatur

One person is dead after a head-on crash Sunday in Decatur, according to Decatur Police Department.

DKPD says a Dodge Charger was traveling "recklessly" south on South Candler Road near Midway Road shortly before 7 a.m. when it crossed into the northbound travel lanes to pass another vehicle that was also traveling south and struck an Infiniti QX4 head-on.

The passenger, identified as 63-year-old Frankie Gresham, died on the way to an area hospital.

It is unknown if anyone else was injured.

The case is actively being investigated and reconstructed by the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Charges for the at-fault party in this case will occur once that investigation is further along.

